Baltimore Orioles fail to clinch playoff berth in 4-3 loss to Tigers in home finale

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles couldn't clinch a playoff berth Sunday after losing to the Detroit Tigers, 4-3, in their final regular-season home game at Camden Yards. They will now have to win one on the road to clinch a spot in the postseason.

"I'm just trying to get there," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Kerry Carpenter homered twice, Parker Meadows made a home-run saving grab and the surging Tigers gained ground in the American League wild card race.

Carpenter's third multi-home run game of the season ensured the Tigers their first winning season since 2016 as Detroit (82-74) matched Kansas City (82-74) and moved a half-game in front of Minnesota (81-74) for the final AL wild card spot.

The Twins, who won the season series 7-6 with the Tigers, have the second game of their double-header in Boston later Sunday. The Twins would finish ahead of the Tigers if they finish with the same record.

The Tigers have won 11 of their last 14.

Baltimore (86-70) lost its fifth consecutive series and fell 5 1/2 games behind New York (91-64) in the AL East race with six to play but are still four games ahead of Kansas City and Detroit for the top wild card spot.

Spencer Torkelson off Orioles right-hander Albert Suarez (8-7) and Trey Sweeney contributed an RBI double as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead.

Carpenter hit the first of his two homers in the third to make it 3-0.

Cedric Mullins connected with a two-run shot for Baltimore. Jordan Westburg added an RBI double in his first game since July 31 (right wrist fracture) to complete a three-run fifth and tie things up at 3-3.

The damage would've been greater without Meadows' leaping grab over the wall in right-center to deny Colton Cowser a two-run homer off Sean Guenther (2-0) and end the inning.

Carpenter led off the sixth with his second deep shot and 17th of the season, which cleared the front of the grounds crew shed in right by a few feet.

From there, Brenan Hanifee and Will Vest bridged the gap to Jason Foley, who worked a perfect ninth for his 26th save.

Trainer's Room

Tigers: INF Colt Keith (right shoulder) made his first defensive start since Tuesday, playing second base. ... Hanifee took Ramon Urías' sixth-inning liner off the left thigh but remained in the game.

Orioles: Reinstated Westburg and Urias (right ankle sprain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Daniel Johnson and INF Livan Soto to Triple-A Norfolk.

Up Next

Tigers: Will return to using a conventional starter to begin a home series against Tampa Bay on Tuesday when AL Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal (17-4, 2.48 ERA) makes his 31st start.

Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-10, 4.19) will try to complete six-plus innings for a fourth consecutive start to open Tuesday's series at the New York Yankees.