Baltimore Orioles drop series finale in Seattle, 7-3

The Baltimore Orioles allowed five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in their 7-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon.

After winning the first two games in the series, the Orioles' bullpen faltered in the finale.

Seattle's J.P. Crawford cleared the loaded bases with a double in the seventh off Keegan Akin, and Mitch Garver followed with a two-run home run.

The O's relief pitchers Bryan Baker and Akin spoiled Corbin Burnes' start by giving up five runs.

Burnes gave up two runs on four base hits in six innings. His lone mistake was a home run to Seattle's Julio Rodriguez in a two-run fifth inning.

Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles' first-year MLB All-Star, lifted a two-run home run, his 27th, for a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Jordan Westburg hit a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Henderson went 3-for-5 and James McCann and Cedric Mullins both added two hits for the Orioles.

The Orioles (55-32) open a three-game series at the Oakland Athletics on Friday.