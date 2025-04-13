Baltimore Orioles' bullpen falters in 7-6 loss to Toronto Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles blew a three-run lead and lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-6, in extra innings on Sunday at Camden Yards.

The Orioles took a 6-3 lead in the sixth inning, but the Blue Jays soared back with three runs in the eighth and the eventual game-winner in the top of the 10th.

Gunnar Henderson had three base hits for the Orioles, and Tyler O'Neill and Ryan Mountcastle both homered.

Starting pitcher Cade Povich allowed two runs on seven base hits in 4.2 innings. The Orioles' bullpen yielded five runs.

Toronto's Ernie Clement had four base hits, while Myles Straw, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero, Alejandro Kirk, and Andres Gimenez all had two base hits.

In the 10th, Ernie Clement singled to put runners on the corners before Straw hit a slow roller to third off Matt Bowman (0-1).

Jeff Hoffman (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

Kirk doubled in a run, Davis Schneider hit an RBI single, and Bo Bichette added a run-scoring single off Yennier Cano to tie it up in the eighth.

A frustrated George Springer was removed with "left wrist discomfort," according to the Blue Jays, in the fifth inning.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected by home plate umpire John Bacon in the third inning for arguing a third strike call on Jordan Westburg.

Key moment

After Adley Rutschman hit a one-out double in the ninth, Hoffman struck out Ryan O'Hearn before retiring Westburg on a liner to right.

Key stat

The Orioles have hit 14 homers in six games against Toronto this season, including five off José Berrios in 10 innings. In addition, Baltimore has 10 straight multi-homer games against the Blue Jays at Camden Yards since August 2023.

Up next

Blue Jays: LHP Easton Lucas (2-0, 0.00 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves.

Orioles: After a day off Monday, Baltimore and struggling RHP Charlie Morton (0-3, 8.78) host the Cleveland Guardians.