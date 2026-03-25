Baltimore Orioles announce 2026 Opening Day roster, pregame plans

The Baltimore Orioles start their quest toward the playoffs on Thursday, March 26, when they open the season at home against the Minnesota Twins.

The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with a pregame ceremony set to start around 2:30 p.m. This will be only the second time since 2020 that the Orioles have started the season in Baltimore.

Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers will be the Orioles' Opening Day starter on Thursday. Last season, he posted a 9-3 record with a 1.81 earned run average with 103 strikeouts in 18 starts.

Joe Ryan, a right-handed pitcher, will get the start for the Twins. Ryan was 13-10 last season with a 3.42.

The game will be televised on MASN.

Orioles at the plate, on the field

The Baltimore Orioles announced their Opening Day roster on Tuesday, with 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, and five outfielders.

The biggest offseason addition was power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso, who signed a five-year, $155 million contract. Alonso, a five-time all-star, hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs for the New York Mets in 2025. He hit a franchise-record 264 homers over seven seasons with the Mets.

He was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2019, when he hit .260 with a major league-high 53 homers — a rookie record — and 120 RBIs. He had a career-high 131 RBIs in 2022.

Alonso batted a career-low .217 in 2023 while hitting 46 homers and driving in 118 runs, and he hit .240 with 34 homers and 88 RBIs in 2024.

Also new to the lineup are outfielder Leody Taveras, infielder Blaze Alexander, and outfielder Taylor Ward. Ward, who was traded for pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez, hit 36 home runs last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who is looking to improve on his 17 home runs and .274 batting average from last year, returns to the lineup. The Orioles are also looking for big contributions from catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Colton Cowser, who both made the Opening Day roster.

Here's a look at the position players on the Opening Day roster:

Catcher

Adley Rutschman

Samuel Basallo

Infielders

Blaze Alexander

Pete Alonso

Gunnar Henderson

Jeremiah Jackson

Coby Mayo

Ruyan Mountcastle

Outfielders

Dylan Beavers

Colton Cowser

Tyler O'Neill

Leody Tavares

Taylor Ward

Orioles on the pitching mound

The Orioles added starting veteran pitcher Chris Bassitt and Shane Baz to the rotation in the offseason.

Bassitt started 31 games for the Toronto Blue Jays last season, posting an 11-9 record with a 3.96 ERA. His best season was likely in 2021 when he had a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts in his final year with the Athletics.

Baz had a 4.87 ERA with a 10-13 record in 2025 with the Tampa Bay Rays. But, in 2024, his ERA was just 3.06.

The Orioles also return Rogers and Kyle Bradish, who was a CY Young candidate in 2023 with a 2.83 ERA, but missed most of 2024 and 2025 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. Zach Eflin was re-signed by the Orioles.

Baltimore added closer Ryan Helsley and relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge, who will start the season on the injured list. Also in the bullpen are, Yennier Cano, Rico Garcia, Ryan Helsley, Yaramil Hiraldo, Anthony Nunez, Tyler Wells, Dietrich Enns, and Grant Wolfram.

Here's a look at the pitchers on the Opening Day roster:

Starting pitchers

Trevor Rogers

Kyle Bradish

Chris Bassitt

Shane Baz

Zach Eflin

Relief pitchers

Yennier Cano

Rico Garcia

Ryan Helsley

Yaramil Hiraldo

Anthony Nunez

Tyler Wells

Dietrich Enns

Grant Wolfram

Orioles' injured list

Seven Baltimore Orioles players will begin the season on the injured list, including second baseman Jackson Holliday and third baseman Jordan Westburg.

Holliday (right hamate surgery), Westburg ( right elbow UCL sprain), and outfielder Heston Kjerstad (right hamstring strain) are on the 10-day injury list. Pitcher Keegan Akin (left groin strain), and pitcher Andrew Kittredge (right shoulder inflammation) are on the 15-day injured list. Closer Felix Bautista (right shoulder surgery) and pitcher Colin Selby (right shoulder inflammation) are on the 60-day injured list.

Pregame ceremony

The Baltimore Orioles' players will be introduced to the fans during a pregame ceremony starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Orioles also announced that new Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter will be the guest splasher during the game.

India Boone, a Baltimore native and touring Broadway performer, will sing the National Anthem.

A 30' x 42' flag from Fort McHenry will be lowered from the batter's eye during the national anthem performance. The flag is a replica of the one that flew over Fort McHenry when Francis Scott Key wrote the Star-Spangled Banner.

Mo Gaba Fan of the Year Arthur Green, a 109-year-old Orioles fan, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Orioles said Green was named the 2026 Mo Gaba Fan of the Year in December after being surprised during a family celebration with a personal letter from Orioles owner David Rubenstein and a visit from Orioles Hall of Famer Al Bumbry.

Opening Day traffic

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BDOT) announced traffic and parking modifications due to the influx of pedestrians and traffic in downtown on Thursday, March 26, due to the Orioles' home opener.

Here is a list of those traffic modifications.

Opening Day weather in Baltimore

The Baltimore Orioles' home opener forecast will feature pleasant temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Look for a gusty breeze out of the south-southwest during the afternoon and early evening hours. Winds will gust out of the south, 20 to 30 mph.

The game should remain dry for the most part. A brief and spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but the bulk of the sprinkles and showers looks to stay north and west of Baltimore. Even if a sprinkle or shower should reach the stadium, no game impacts are expected.

What's new at Camden Yards?

Fans at Opening Day will get to see the larger videoboard with the improved sound system. The new videoboard is about two and a half times larger than the old one, which was the smallest in the league.

Audio will sound clearer, too, as 900 new speakers were put in.

"This gives us the opportunity to tell a much better story," said Catie Griggs, the Orioles' Business Operations President. "We have the introduction of ABS this year. This allows us to have the ability to showcase — for fans here in the ballpark — the exact same things that you'd be able to see if you were home."

There are also going to be some new ways to get your food and drinks. There are now five Just Walk Out stands in the ballpark, where people tap their credit card to get in, grab what they want, and go. Artificial intelligence and other technologies detect what someone takes.

Additionally, the Truist Club is the team's first-ever premium club, and it's located right behind home plate. Aside from the prime views and eats, the club aims to give fans exclusive experiences, including intimate conversations with the team's executives.

The PureWager Pavilion, right under the videoboard, will become an ideal space for large groups to rent out, and it will have the full ballpark menu and a private bar.

Orioles ready to bounce back

The Orioles are looking to bounce back after a last-place finish in the American League East in 2025. In May 2025, Manager Brandon Hyde was fired.

Baltimore reached the postseason in 2023 and 2024, but it has not won a playoff game since 2014.

The Orioles are led by new manager Craig Albernaz.