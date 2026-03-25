Going to Baltimore Orioles' opening day? Be aware of these traffic and parking modifications.

Baseball fans will pack downtown Baltimore on Thursday, March 26, as the Orioles open their season at Camden Yards against the Minnesota Twins.

The stadium and the downtown area are expected to be bustling, with temperatures in the 70s and the return of O's baseball.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BDOT) announced traffic and parking modifications due to the influx of pedestrians and traffic.

These roads and lanes in downtown Baltimore will be closed on Thursday, March 26:

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden streets (closure starts at 1 p.m.)

Camden Street from Howard to Russell streets (closure starts at 1 p.m.)

Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall streets (closure starts at 1 p.m.)

Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene streets (closure starts at 10 a.m.)

Emory Street from Dover to Portland streets (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Portland Street from Emory to Greene streets (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Hopkins Place from Pratt to Lombard street (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Left lane closure of Russell Street from Eislen to Pratt streets (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)



These parking restrictions will be implemented, starting at 10 a.m.:

East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard

East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard streets

North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp streets

Transportation officials encourage people attending the festivities to take public transportation, including the metro or the light rail. They also say that anyone who parks in residential permit parking spots will be towed.

Baseball fans will pack downtown Baltimore on Thursday, March 26, as the Orioles open their season at Camden Yards against the Minnesota Twins. Baltimore Department of Transportation

What to know about the Orioles' home opener

The Baltimore Orioles' home opener against the Minnesota Twins will start at approximately 3:05 p.m. on Thursday. March 26, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Trevor Rogers, who posted a 1.81 earned run average in 18 games in 2025, will start on the mound for Baltimore. The Twins will counter with Joe Ryan, who was 13-10 with a 3.42 ERA last season.

This offseason, the Orioles added some thump to the batting order, with the additions of Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward. They will go to work with hitters like Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Tyler O'Neill, Ryan Mountcastle, Samuel Basallo, Colton Cowser, and Coby Mayo.

Baltimore added starting pitchers Chris Bassitt and Shane Baz, and relief pitchers Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Helsley.

It is advised to get into the stadium early, with all of the Orioles players being introduced.

What's new at Camden Yards?

One of the first things fans will notice is the larger videoboard with the improved sound system.

The new videoboard is about two and a half times larger than the old one, which was the smallest in the league.

Audio will sound clearer, too, as 900 new speakers were put in.

"This gives us the opportunity to tell a much better story," said Catie Griggs, the Orioles' Business Operations President. "We have the introduction of ABS this year. This allows us to have the ability to showcase — for fans here in the ballpark — the exact same things that you'd be able to see if you were home."

There are also going to be some new ways to get your food and drinks. There are now five Just Walk Out stands in the ballpark, where people tap their credit card to get in, grab what they want, and go. Artificial intelligence and other technologies detect what someone takes.

Additionally, the Truist Club is the team's first-ever premium club, and it's located right behind home plate. Aside from the prime views and eats, the club aims to give fans exclusive experiences, including intimate conversations with the team's executives.

Also, the PureWager Pavilion, right under the videoboard, will become an ideal space for large groups to rent out, and it will have the full ballpark menu and a private bar.