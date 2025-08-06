Baltimore organizations try to keep the momentum going with overdose prevention

Some Baltimore organizations are working around the clock to combat drug abuse while trying to prevent residents from overdosing.

The Pride Center of Maryland's Harm Reduction Team was in action on Wednesday in the city's Old Gaucher neighborhood, handing out resources, including Narcan.

Those getting this help say this work is sorely needed, adding it's a life-or-death situation.

Meeting people where they're at

Every day, members of the Pride Center of Maryland's Harm Reduction Team are outside the nonprofit's resource center on Maryland Avenue.

They're sitting at tables, which are filled with food, hygiene products, clothes -- as well as Narcan, fentanyl strips, and other health resources.

It's free for anyone who walks by.

Jerome Scott, the Pride Center's program manager of wellness, said the purpose is about visibility and to let people know they are here to help.

"[Let people know] we see you, we care, and we have things for you," Scott said. "We just like to let our faces be known."

But, they aren't just stationary.

Scott packed a few drawstring bags with what was on the tables and walked several blocks around the neighborhood, handing them out to anyone he saw.

A volunteer also handed out lunches alongside him.

Scott said there are times he would leave Narcan and other resources in certain locations, even if no one is there, so it can be readily accessible if someone were to use it nearby.

Keeping the help going

Scott stressed that it's important this work doesn't lose momentum.

"These are our brothers, these are our sisters, our aunts, our uncles out here. So, we wanna be there for them," Scott said.

Scott said the mass overdoses in the Penn North neighborhood in July show why this work can't slow down. Penn North is another neighborhood where Scott does outreach and brings resources to.

Jessica Collins, who received some of the Pride Center's free resources, said she's also been in an addiction treatment center since May.

She said these resources need to be more accessible to encourage addicts to get help.

"It's just each individual taking that step to go forward to wanting that help...just that person making that decision to want to get help," Collins said.

When asked how much Narcan his team has on hand, Scott said they try to have at least 500. However, the team goes through its inventory often, especially in the summer months.