Baltimore officers who killed 26-year-old in May shootout will not be charged, AG says

Baltimore police officers who exchanged gunfire with a 26-year-old man and killed him on May 12 will not be charged, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced on Monday.

Jai Marc Howell was shot in the 4600 block of York Road after he led officers on a chase, pulled out a handgun, and fired shots at officers, police said. Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was shot by police.

Investigators said Howell disobeyed multiple commands to drop the weapon and fired twice at officers, who returned fire, striking Howell.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) determined that officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law.

What police bodycam showed

In May, bodycam video was released by the Attorney General's Office, which showed Howell running from police.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the encounter started when officers approached a group of people standing on the sidewalk, and Howell began to run.

In the video, you can hear a detective yelling as he chases after Howell, "You better put it down. I'm gonna shoot you, bro. I'm gonna shoot you, bro. You better put it down, bro. You better put it down, bro. I'm going to shoot you. Put it down. Put it down."

Officers were behind Howell on foot and ahead of him in an SUV that drove over the sidewalk to block Howell's path.

"We believe Howell fired first at Sgt. Wallace, who was trying to cut off his path in the vehicle, striking the vehicle twice," Worley said.

Police highlighted a video of what they said was a Polymer80 ghost gun in Howell's hand with an extended magazine.

Police showed a picture of that same weapon recovered from the scene.

Howell was wanted on a warrant

Commissioner Worley said Howell was wanted on an attempted murder warrant out of Baltimore County.

"I'm not sure if they knew he was wanted on the attempted murder warrant," Worley said of the officers. "We really haven't had a chance to interview them yet."

Family responds

Howell was raised by his great-aunt Beverly, who adopted him.

Beverly, who asked that her last name not be used, said she left a meeting with police in May "traumatized."

"To me, he was my everything, you know, my heart," Beverly said. "He was not a bad person, but he had issues like a lot of young folks out here these days and time. He was a loving person. He had a good heart. Now he's gone, but he's going to be well missed. It's just like too much for me to bear right now."

Beverly questioned the police response.

"A lot that they could have done differently," Beverly said. "I mean, they could have shot him to disarm him or whatever. I just don't think it should have happened to the point where now he's gone."

Thunder Robinson, who grew up in the community and ran a boxing gym, told WJZ after the shooting that it was "senseless."

She said she had known Howell since he was young.

"As time went on and as he grew, I mean, he has gotten lost," Robinson said. "He got lost in the system of Baltimore with not having any place and anything to help him see in life to try and do something. They have no programs over here. They have nothing to offer the kids in this neighborhood."

Robinson added. "When I'm saying he got lost, I'm saying he had no other option but to live on the streets. He had his godmother, who was helping him and trying to support him and everything, but as he grew and graduated and tried to graduate, there was no place for him to go but on the streets with the young men that were out here doing things."