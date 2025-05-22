Body cam video to be released after man killed in shootout with Baltimore Police

Baltimore Police will share body cam video Thursday after a man was killed in a shootout with officers on May 12.

The shootout in the 4600 block of York Road occurred after officers tried to approach 26-year-old Jai Marc Howell.

Howell led officers on a chase and pulled out a handgun, firing shots at the officers and hitting a police car.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot by police.

Investigation into Baltimore Police shooting

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is looking into the shooting, as is state protocol.

Since they launched in 2021, the IID has investigated more than 70 near-fatal or fatal incidents involving police. About 13 of those investigations involved Baltimore Police.

IID officials identified the involved officers as Detective Enger Jimenez, Detective Steven Foster, and Detective Tony Tiburzi.

Three officers were on foot and a fourth was in a patrol car during the incident, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

A gun with an extended magazine was recovered from the scene, police said.

"...This is another example of where we cannot and will not have people indiscriminately walking around with illegal guns, and willing to use them and shoot them indiscriminately at police officers in the middle of the day, on a block that is always full of people," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said after the shooting.

Baltimore's crime rate declines

According to Worley, the area of York Road where the shooting took place has seen some instances of violence recently.

Despite this, Baltimore has recorded a drastic drop in violent crime over the past year.

In April, Baltimore recorded its lowest number of monthly homicides, according to Mayor Scott.

The city reported 13 homicide cases in April 2024 and five in April 2025, a 61.5% drop over one year.

Nonfatal shootings declined by 27% between May 2024 and May 2025.