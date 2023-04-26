Watch CBS News
Baltimore native 'Tank' Davis' fight with Ryan Garcia was fifth largest gate in Las Vegas history

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Gervonta Davis' fight in Las Vegas last weekend was a hot ticket.

The Baltimore native's lightweight bout against Ryan Garcia on Saturday was fought in front of a sellout crowd of 20,842 at T-Mobile Arena. The match generated an estimated $22.8 million in ticket sales.

According to BoxingScene.com, that ranks fifth in Nevada boxing history, behind only Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao (nearly $72.2 million), Mayweather-Conor McGregor (more than $55.4 million), Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin I (more than $27 million) and Alvarez-Golovkin II (more than $24.4 million).

The Showtime Pay-per-view match had more than 1.2 million buys in the United States.

"Tank" Davis beat Garcia by knockout in the seventh round.

Davis owns a 29-0 career record with 27 knockouts.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 6:20 PM

