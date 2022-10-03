Baltimore native 'Mama' Cass Elliott from 'The Mamas & The Papas' posthumously given start on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore legend got her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Mama" Cass Elliott, an American actress and singer, was posthumously given a star in a ceremony on Monday in Hollywood, California.

Speaking on Elliott's behalf were Michelle Phillips, John Sebastian, Owen Elliot-Kugell and Leah Kunkel.

Elliott, who grew up in Baltimore and attended Forest Park High School, is Hollywood's 2,735th star. She died at just 32 years old on July 29, 1974.

She is famously known as the "Mama" in the singing group "The Mamas & The Papas." She is also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

