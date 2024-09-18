Baltimore native Gabe Ortis shares experience as castaway on new Survivor season

BALTIMORE - Gabe Ortis is representing Baltimore while fighting for survival on the new season of Survivor, the long-running CBS reality show.

The 26-year-old radio talk show host from Baltimore is a castaway in Survivor 47, which premiered on Wednesday. He is competing with other contestants on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

"I'm Baltimore City born and raised," Ortis said. "I've been here my entire life and have no intention of leaving anytime soon."

"It was everything"

Gabe Ortis spoke with WJZ about his experience and what he learned about himself while on Survivor.

"It was everything," Ortis said. "It was the most difficult, stressful, anxiety-inducing, thrilling, rewarding, fun experience of my entire life," Ortis said.

Ortis couldn't spoil the results but said he was a socially savvy competitor who knew that, if he was selected, he could outsmart other castaways.

"Something that is so special about it is that it's not something you can buy your way into," Ortis said. "It's not something you can privilege your way into, for lack of a better term. It's 700 in the history of the world that has been cast to be on Survivor and it's either you get cast or you don't."

Life-changing experience

As we wait to see if his torch will be snuffed, Ortis said the challenge was life-changing.

"It's the greatest organized adventure that any human on the planet can have," Ortis said.

While we watch him overcome sleep deprivation and hunger, Ortis hopes the air time he gets will send one distinct message.

"Whenever people ask me, and I hope it gets shown on the show, I tell people I'm here for my city, I'm here because I want to be a representative of the city of Baltimore." Ortis said. "When people think or here about Baltimore, they go, 'Oh yeah, Charm City castaway Gabe Ortis. I remember watching him on the show. He was great. I'd love to go check out that place.'"