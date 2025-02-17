Baltimore City takes a "Walk in Legacy" with its first-ever Black History Month Parade

Baltimore City celebrated its first-ever Black History Month Parade on Monday with the theme "A Walk in Legacy."

The parade featured several local marching bands, schools and community groups.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade was previously scheduled for Jan. 20, but it was canceled because of a winter storm and was rescheduled for Presidents Day.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the rescheduled parade was going to be a Black History Month-themed parade.

"(I'm here) to watch the parade and celebrate our day," said attendee Jim Coleman. "It's important to represent us."

The mayor also previously said parade attendees were encouraged to wear a hoodie or sweatshirt depicting or showing their favorite Black history figure.

The parade started at noon along Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The mayor gave us an opportunity to come out and celebrate Black History Month so I just feel like we have to come out and participate," said attendee Ray Rice. "We need more of this in Baltimore City."