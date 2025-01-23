Baltimore's MLK Day Parade rescheduled for Presidents Day, will celebrate Black History Month

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's MLK Day Parade has been rescheduled for Presidents' Day, Mayor Brandon Scott said during Wednesday's Board of Estimates meeting.

The annual parade, which had previously been set for Monday, January 20, was cancelled due to severe winter weather, snow accumulation, and dangerous cold forecasted for Baltimore, according to Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts (BOPA) and The Mayor's Office.

The rescheduled parade that will take place on February 17 will be a Black History Month themed parade, the mayor said.

Scott also said parade attendees are encouraged to wear a hoodie or sweatshirt depicting or showing their favorite Black history figure.