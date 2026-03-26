Some businesses serve up Orioles-inspired food: "Best way to enjoy Baltimore"

You can eat like an Orioles player year-round in Baltimore.

Multiple restaurants have your favorite player's favorite meal. This season, some businesses are introducing new dishes.

They include a mix of orange and black, the signature Orioles "O," and polar bears for the team's newest player, Pete Alonso.

Miss Shirley's Cafe

"We're lucky to have members on the team say it was OK for us to put their name underneath their items that they come in to enjoy with us," said Miss Shirley's Cafe Chef Zuri Coles.

Chef Zuri said Gunnar Henderson favors the blueberry-and-white-chocolate-chip pancakes.

"Our Jim Palmer comes in and eats our Cy Young omelet," she said.

You also have Brooks Robinson's pimento cheddar cheese biscuits and Cal Ripken with the two eggs any style meal. Colton Cowser enjoys the Oreo-less pancake loaded with Oreos and cream cheese icing.

Though the diamond of the season is "Polar Bear Pancake" for Pete "Polar Bear" Alonso. It's around just for this season.

"That is some honey graham teddy bears in there, crushed up cookies on top of some marshmallow snow," she said. "We have a little orange gummy bear in there."

Chef Zuri said Miss Shirley's sees the players stop in to eat now and then. On game days, they also feed lots of newcomers.

"We get a ton of visitors in town and we are lucky enough to provide food for all the visiting teams that come and play against the Orioles," she said.

It also puts a smile on her face to see customers get excited ordering the players' meals.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Jimmy's Famous Seafood has lunch served with burgers custom-made by two Orioles — Colton Cower and Gunnar Henderson.

Mike Cornblatt with Jimmy's Famous Seafood said Cowser frequents the restaurant.

"One day, we said, 'Hey, do you want your own menu item?' He said, 'Yeah, I love burgers,'" Cornblatt said.

The Cowser burger is filled with his favorite things -- fried jalapenos, ranch, guacamole, and bacon.

Cornblatt said they asked Henderson the same question. Henderson and the restaurant came up with the Gunnar burger which includes Alabama white sauce, bacon, and fried pickles. On the side, a helmet full of beer cheese.

A lighter option is the polar bear sushi for Pete Alonso, which has soft crab and lobster.

"Every sushi roll that's sold, we'll do a donation to his charity," Cornblatt said. "This is a brand new menu item that came out in Mid-February of this year. It's been very well received."

Then, wash it down with an orange crush or a hot honey peach margarita.

"A little blackened orange on the rim too to really signify baseball season," he said.

The Charmery

If you're in the mood for something sweet, taste The Charmery's latest sundae dedicated to Alonso called the "Polar Bear Sundae."

"We're going to start with the classic pure vanilla ice cream," said David Alima, The Charmery owner. "A little scoop goes right in."

Alima drizzles an orange creamsicle sauce and chocolate sauce.

"We got to do the Orioles colors," he said.

He adds whip cream and tops it with the candy Sno-Caps. It all sits in a collectible Charmery Orioles helmet.

"It's just the best way to enjoy Baltimore," Alima said.

Alima said the new sundae is only available during the season.

"It's a whole process," he said. "We have flavor meetings. Everything we try to do, we make it delicious. We do a new flavor here every single week. So, we are always keeping the creative spirit alive."