Baltimore Mayor Scott unveils 71-unit affordable housing development

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott cut the ribbon Monday on the Residences at Irvington Woods, a newly renovated 71-unit affordable housing complex aimed at supporting homeless families, veterans and individuals with mental health needs.

The $24 million project is part of the city's broader push to address a long-standing shortage of quality affordable housing and reduce homelessness.

"For decades, our city has had a shortage of quality affordable housing, and our residents, our friends, neighbors, and loved ones, have paid the price," Scott said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Support services offered

Residents of Irvington Woods are invited to participate in the Housing and Homeless Services Program, which begins with an assessment to determine individual needs. Based on the results, onsite staff provide household support and referrals to other agencies and community organizations.

Apartments include central heating and air, full kitchens, one or two bedrooms, private bathrooms, washers and dryers, and access to an onsite service coordinator.

Citywide efforts to tackle homelessness

In 2024, Baltimore gained population for the first time in a decade, adding urgency to the city's efforts to combat homelessness.

In May, Scott introduced the Housing Options and Opportunity Act to amend zoning laws and allow multi-family, low-density housing in more neighborhoods.

In April, the city reached the $750,000 mark in grants awarded to first-time homebuyers as part of the Buy Back the Block program.

The Buy Back the Block program offers grants to eligible individuals seeking to purchase a home. All available grants for 2025 have been committed, according to the program website.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City reported helping nearly 2,000 residents secure housing through the Housing Choice Voucher Program in 2024—a 75% increase from the 872 vouchers issued in 2020. It also helped 16 first-time homebuyers receive over $580,000 in closing cost assistance.

Last December, Scott announced the opening of the revitalized Uplands Neighborhood, a $53 million development that replaced a distressed 979-unit Section 8 complex in Southwest Baltimore. The new project includes 150 modern, affordable, and workforce rental homes.