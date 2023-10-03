Baltimore mayor launches fall city service blitz, which includes addressing rats, abandoned cars

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is kicking off a new "City Services Sprint" for the fall season.

Along with some Baltimore Department of Transportation workers, the mayor helped put in a speed hump on Linden Avenue in Reservoir Hill.

Over the next 90 days, Baltimore City crews are expected to install 90 speed humps, conduct 36,000 rat inspections, cut and clean 800 tree wells and remove 900 abandoned cars from neighborhood streets.

Mayor Scott said these "service sprints" show off the incredible hard work of city employees.

If you want to get involved, you can register for the mayor's annual fall cleanup event by calling 311 by Monday, Oct. 16.

"We launched this City services sprints effort to send a message to Baltimoreans that we are committed to delivering high quality services in every single neighborhood across the city," said Mayor Scott. "This past spring, City agencies exceeded their original goals in record time, prompting us to expand the service goals, while continuing to drive service improvements. Our front-line workers didn't slow down, and with this next iteration of the sprints we're tackling even more issues important to Baltimoreans. During these 90 days, I hope that residents join us in this effort by submitting their service requests through 311 and encourage us all to come together to improve our city."