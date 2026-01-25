Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott calls on volunteers to shovel residents out from snow

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and his office are organizing a group community members to help shovel their neighbors out from the snow.

On Sunday, the city got between 8 and 11 inches of snow and sleet, leaving driveways, sidewalks and roads covered.

The mayor's office has organized the "Baltimore Snow Corps," a group of volunteers set out to shovel for those in Baltimore who need help. Young people can also get community service hours, the mayor said.

"We know we are in the thick of the storm now, our crews are out and will be out through the rest of the night," Scott said. "We also know that people may need a little bit of help. We are asking people to step up and pitch in to help their neighbors."

Scott said the "Baltimore Snow Corps" is a volunteer program that helps connect volunteers with residents who need help clearing ice and snow from sidewalks. The program designed to help seniors, people with disabilities or those who need assistance in safely clearing sidewalks or paths.

If you need help, or want to volunteer, call 311, or check out this website.

"We will assign you to help someone in your neighborhood because that's the right thing to do," Scott said.

Snowy, icy impacts on Baltimore

Baltimore City recorded 8 inches of snow and sleet on Sunday, while BWI Marshall Airport recorded 11 inches of snow and sleet.

The wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and frigid temperatures caused messy road conditions across the state.

The low temps will continue to keep the snow and wet areas frozen for much of this upcoming week.

Mayor Scott told residents to be patient as the city sent out more than 700 crews to clear roads.

"This won't be a storm where the snow will end, and you will see pavement on your very deep into the neighborhood side street immediately. But they will get to you," Scott said. "They are making passes everywhere to make the roads serviceable and passable for people who have to go anywhere…If you do not have to travel, if you are not required to go to work, if it is not an emergency, stay home."