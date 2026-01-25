Winter storm hinders road, air and train travel across the Baltimore region

A winter storm has dumped nearly six inches of snow across the Baltimore area as of Sunday morning, halting road traffic and hindering air travel.

Around 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police said they responded to nearly 600 calls and 34 crashes across the state. Officials are urging residents to stay home and avoid the roads if possible.

Winter storm impacts flights and roads in Maryland

Nearly 449 flights have been canceled at BWI Airport on Sunday, according to Flightaware, along with dozens of Amtrak trains along the East Coast, the company said.

Across the U.S., around 10,00 flights have been canceled due to the storm.

The weather conditions also prompted MTA to suspend Mobility service Sunday and close the Reservation Call Center. Any riders who were dropped off this morning will be picked up for their return trip, the agency said.

Crews work to clear snow

In Baltimore, local leaders are urging residents to stay off the roads as crews work to clear snow.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asked residents to be patient as the city mobilizes its more than 700 crews to clear roads.

"We have more equipment, more people — not just city folks involved — contractors involved to make sure that we can get to everyone and everybody that we need to in the appropriate time," the mayor said.

As of 8 a.m., Baltimore has received more than six inches of snow, and conditions are expected to change to freezing rain and sleet by midday.

"This won't be a storm where the snow will end, and you will see pavement on your very deep into the neighborhood side street immediately. But they will get to you," Scott said. "They are making passes everywhere to make the roads serviceable and passable for people who have to go anywhere…If you do not have to travel, if you are not required to go to work, if it is not an emergency, stay home."

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly shared similar advice early Sunday, saying, "We're hoping folks are just going to stay offthe roads because they're pretty bad. Both the state and the county roads are. We're not making much progress with the snow coming now. So we're asking folks to please stay home unless you absolutely have to come out."