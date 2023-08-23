Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott invites children from Brooklyn Homes community to Orioles game

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott invited a group of children from the Brooklyn Homes community to attend Tuesday night's Orioles game.

One of the children threw out one of the ceremonial first pitches prior to the game against the Blue Jays.

"Shared my love for the @Orioles and baseball with a group of young people from Brooklyn Homes yesterday," Mayor Scott said. "Seeing their faces light up with excitement as they approached the stadium was truly a heartwarming moment. Mason, you threw an exceptional first pitch."

Despite the loss, it appeared the children had fun at the game after arriving on a bus to the stadium.

"Thanks to the @Orioles for helping to inspire our young people through the love of the game," Mayor Scott said.

On July 2, 28 people were injured and two were killed during a mass shooting at the community's annual "Brooklyn Day" block party. Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed.

Last week, police arrested 18-year-old Tristan Jackson in connection to the shooting. They allege video shows Jackson firing into the crowd.

Gov. Wes Moore visited with Brooklyn Homes residents in private on Tuesday.

