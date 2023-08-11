Media Partner Baltimore Banner: 911 calls show terror during Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- Phone calls made to 911 dispatchers on the night of a mass shooting in South Baltimore reveal the terror that people endured as they waited for first responders to arrive at Brooklyn Homes on July 2, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

That night, 28 people were injured and two people were killed while attending a party at one of the city's affordable housing communities.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, one of two people killed in the mass shooting, was described by school officials as a quiet and high-achieving student who recently graduated from Glen Burnie High School.

The other gunshot victim, 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, died at a local hospital.

The city released some of the frantic 911 calls on Friday in response to a public records request, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Portions of the conversations with the 911 dispatchers were redacted by city officials, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The Baltimore Banner noted that some of the calls stretched up to 10 minutes long, with the callers reporting that there was no sign of the police or ambulances.

"They need to hurry the fuck up. 911 is a fucking joke in this town, yo," one woman can be heard saying on one of the calls.