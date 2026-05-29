Video shows alleged suspects in Baltimore playground shooting that injured child and man

Baltimore Police shared video showing the alleged suspects and car involved in a Baltimore playground shooting that left an 11-year-old and a man injured on Wednesday, May 27.

Police arrived to the scene in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood, where they found the boy and a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

On Friday, police said both victims are expected to survive.

Baltimore playground shooting

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Richard Worley both condemned the actions, with Scott calling it "another case of weak men who cannot resolve their petty conflict without gunfire."

The shooting took place at a playground next to Templeton Elementary School.

Worley said he believes the 26-year-old man was the intended target for the shooting and the child was a bystander. Other children were on the playground at the time of the shooting, police said.

"It affects the whole community because I don't feel safe to come outside during the day," said longtime resident Clinton Milburn. "At nighttime, I do not come outside at all. I worry about my granddaughters being out here on the playground, playing out front. We have to prevent things from happening."

According to police dispatch audio, the suspects may have changed clothes at a nearby apartment after the shooting.

Suspects, car seen in video

Video shared on Friday by police showed a white sedan pulling up. Two men dressed in all black are seen getting out of the driver's side and the rear passenger side of the car before pointing weapons across the street.

Baltimore Police shared a video showing the alleged suspects in a playground shooting that left a child and a man injured. Baltimore Police Department

Officials said the shooters pulled up across from the Marshall Recreation Center and Templeton Elementary off Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.