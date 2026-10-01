Fells Point candlelight vigil to support couple robbed and assaulted this week

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening in Fells Point to show support for a couple who was robbed and assaulted during an incident in the neighborhood on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old man and 76-year-old woman were injured after police said they were assaulted and robbed Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Fleet Street in Fells Point.

Baltimore police said the couple had just had breakfast at Broadway Market and were walking through the neighborhood. Officers said both victims were knocked to the ground by the suspect, who then fled the area with a wallet.

Police said the woman remains in critical condition, while the man was stable and recovering from his injuries.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) continues to investigate the incident. The suspect has been described as having a brown complexion and wearing a white T-shirt and black sweatpants with white stripes.

Couple "beloved" in the community

A statement by organizers of Thursday's vigil said the couple has been a part of the Fells Point community for more than 35 years. During that time, "they have become familiar and beloved faces to residents, neighborhood businesses and their employees," the statement said.

Community members said the couple had long been supportive of restaurants, shops, artists and institutions in Fells Point.

"The vigil is an opportunity for the neighborhood to come together; not simply to remember what happened, but to stand with them and with one another," the statement said. "Neighbors, business owners, employees, artists, friends and anyone who considers Fells Point home are invited to gather, light a candle and show the couple that they are not alone."

Fells Point neighbors urged to be vigilant

Speaking about the attack, Fells Point resident Rolf Taylor said, "It's jarring because it's crazy here on the weekends. I don't go out after 10 p.m. But this was first thing this morning, so that is a little scary and I think a bit unusual. Usually when there's trouble here, it's late at night."

Taylor said the robbery happened about 50 yards from his Fells Point home.

He said during the eight years he has lived on the block, he has not seen or heard about violent crime in the area.

"I'm really amazed because despite the reputation, in all the eight years I've been living here on this block, I have not seen crime," Taylor said. "I have not seen anything that I would really consider dangerous."