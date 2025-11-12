Video shows Baltimore police raid connected to Penn North mass drug overdose investigation

Baltimore police raided several homes before sunrise Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into mass overdoses in Penn North.

The overdoses at Penn North sickened more than 30 people in July alone.

"Hands up!"

Officers woke up some neighbors as they demanded a suspect come out of his home on North Carey Street in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

Police and prosecutors are being tight-lipped about the case and have not formally announced any charges.

"This is the Baltimore Police Department. We have a search warrant for the location. Come to the front door with your hands up," police said through a loudspeaker at 4:02 a.m. "Come to the door. Get your hands up. [Redacted name] come to the front door with your hands up!"

WJZ Investigates is not identifying any suspects because charges have yet to be filed. This raid happened just a few blocks from Penn North.

Police released the following statement: "While the investigation remains open and ongoing, officers executed enforcement actions, including raids conducted this morning, as part of the continuing investigation."

City State's Attorney Ivan Bates provided few details when asked about the law enforcement actions at a news conference.

"At this moment in time, I don't have any comment on that," Bates said. "I think at the appropriate time, we'll go ahead and be able to talk about other issues, other cases, potential cases."

WJZ's news partner, The Baltimore Banner, first reported the raids, which it says also included a residential building on Eutaw Street downtown. The Banner cited sources saying the overdose-related enforcement action also included arrests.

Prior record

WJZ Investigates learned through court records that the person police sought at the raided address on North Carey Street has a lengthy prior arrest history, including for drug possession and distribution in 2020.

All but 20 days of his seven-year sentence in that case were suspended.

Two weeks ago, he was released on bond after being charged with felony car theft.

Demands for justice

From the beginning of the overdose investigation, city leaders have vowed to bring those behind the bad batch of drugs to justice.

"When we find the people, not an if, when we find the people responsible, they will be removed from the streets of Baltimore and turned over to the state's attorney," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on July 18.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at the time, "We have numerous officers working the area attempting to locate who the buyers were, who the sellers were, and mainly who's bringing the drugs into the area."

As part of our ongoing coverage of the overdoses, WJZ Investigates spoke to one of the victims last July.

"When I took that hit, it was like a chill came through my body. My cousin was like, 'Are you alright?' I said, 'I'm cool,' and then about 15 or 20 minutes later, I was gone. I wasn't no good to anybody," Joseph Calloway Jr. said.

No one died in the Penn North mass overdoses, but state records show that in Baltimore City, 536 people have lost their lives due to overdoses in the past 12 months. Statewide, 1,296 people have died.

You can access the state overdose dashboard here.