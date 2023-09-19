Baltimore man convicted of stabbing girlfriend to death in 2021

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man was convicted in the 2021 murder of his girlfriend.

Forell Isaac, who was found guilty of first-degree murder of 29-year-old Linique Green, will be sentenced on November 20.

According to police, Green was found suffering from multiple stab wounds to her torso on September 12, 2021, in the 1100 block of N. Milton Avenue in Baltimore. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

A joint investigation, led by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) and BPD, identified Isaac as the suspect in Green's murder.

The Attorney General's Organized Crime Unit indicted Isaac in the summer of 2022 and began the weeklong jury trial on September 8.

According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, over the course of the trial, jurors heard evidence that Isaac and Green had been involved in a tumultuous romantic relationship, during which Isaac exhibited controlling behavior and warned Green not to see other people.

The AG's Office says that evidence displayed at trial showed that, on the night of her death, Isaac tracked Green several blocks from her home, chased her down, and proceeded to stab and cut her in the chest and back nine times, leaving her to die in the middle of the street.

According to court documents, the jury also heard testimony that, immediately prior to stabbing her to death, Isaac said to Green, "Told ya!"

The evidence further showed that Isaac's phone was recovered from the scene, and video footage from the Baltimore Police Aviation Unit captured Isaac fleeing the area. A witness further testified at trial that, subsequent to Green's murder, Isaac threatened them, warning, "I'm gonna do you like I did 'Nique."

"I first want to thank the brave civilian witnesses who came to court to testify, because, without them, this case would not have been successful," said Attorney General Anthony Brown. "While this guilty verdict cannot undue the devastating pain that Ms. Green's family has suffered, my hope is that it will bring them some measure of peace and closure."