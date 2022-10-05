Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after allegedly shooting two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.

Documents revealed three men were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled up in his black Dodge pickup truck. They were offered a couple hundred dollars to go with Dixon and help him move stuff from one place to another.

So, the three accepted and were taken to the home in the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue.

When they got out and walked to the back porch, Dixon reportedly asked, "Who did this to my mom? Who took the money the other day?"

Dixon then allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. A 17-year-old and a 23-year-old were shot in the head and neck. The third person escaped.

Officers found a black pickup truck, and DNA swaps identified Dixon as the person of interest. Witnesses also picked out Dixon as the possible shooting suspect.

A day before the shooting, according to documents, Dixon's mother was stopped at a red light on Hillen Road when three males approached her car and asked for money. She said she didn't have any money, and that they asked for a Cash App payment.

The woman handed over her phone, and the squeegee workers took $2,200 out of her account, according to charging documents.

Documents said Dixon and his brother, who is in jail, were upset about an incident with their mother and discussed it over a jail call. They believed that squeegee workers stole money from her.