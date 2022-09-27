Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore man charged in double shooting of teen, man

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in a double shooting in May that left a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old man hospitalized, police said Tuesday. 

Zhamiel Dixon, 26, is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder. 

Investigators believe Dixon shot one victim in the head and the other in the neck the afternoon of May 19 in the 2400 block of Edmonson Avenue. 

Dixon was arrested last Wednesday in the 1500 block of Waverly Way. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 11:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.