Baltimore man charged in double shooting of teen, man

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in a double shooting in May that left a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old man hospitalized, police said Tuesday.

Zhamiel Dixon, 26, is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder.

Investigators believe Dixon shot one victim in the head and the other in the neck the afternoon of May 19 in the 2400 block of Edmonson Avenue.

Dixon was arrested last Wednesday in the 1500 block of Waverly Way.