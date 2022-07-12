Baltimore man, 45, charged with murder in 2021 shooting

BALTIMORE -- Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man who died in March, seven months after he was shot, authorities said Tuesday.

Gregory Eugene Young, 45, was taken into custody this week on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 47-year-old Terry Lewis, police said.

Lewis was wounded in an April 19, 2021, shooting that unfolded in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, police said. Lewis later died of his injuries March 20.

An autopsy by the medical examiner's office ruled Lewis' death was a homicide caused by injuries he suffered during the shooting.

Court records show Young was served Monday with an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, among other offenses.

The 45-year-old remains in police custody without bail while awaiting trial.