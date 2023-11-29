Baltimore man arrested after dirt bikes, ATVs, guns seized by police

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man was arrested after police seized 17 dirt bikes and ATVs, along with multiple firearms and ammunition, from a mechanic shop.

Kevin Lenard Bridgeforth, 44, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, theft and several other violations.

BPD investigation leads to seizure of stolen dirt bikes, multiple firearms #BPDenforcementhttps://t.co/d0pS3odiIO pic.twitter.com/J4j4ulIaFz — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 29, 2023

Officers executed a search and seizure warrant on Nov. 21 at a location on N. Luzerne Avenue. That's when police observed and seized the dirt bikes, ATVs and guns.

Police recovered a revolver, an AR-15 style pistol, five pellet guns, and numerous amounts of ammunition for different caliber weapons.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ reveal that the investigation started after residents in the Broadway East community complained of dirt bike activity being conducted regularly in the area.

When officers went to the location with their search warrant, they were met by two "large breed dogs," according to the documents, the entry gates were not secure. Animal control handled the dogs while officers searched the property.

Five of the ATVs were stolen from surrounding jurisdictions, according to charging documents, while officers were unable to locate serial numbers on two of the vehicles, and another one had an obliterated serial number.

Bridgeforth had also been concealing unregistered firearms and ammunition at the property after being prohibited from possession of firearms.

Since January 1, 2023, officers have seized 186 illegal dirt bikes in Baltimore City.

If you know of anyone who is illegally riding and/or storing dirt bikes in Baltimore City, contact the Dirt Bike Tip Line at 443-902-4474.