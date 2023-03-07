Baltimore makes progress toward reducing the dangers posed by vacant houses

BALTIMORE -- The problems associated with vacant houses have plagued Baltimore for decades. The city has nearly 14,000 vacant houses—the lowest number in decades—down over 700 within the past year.

"That's still far too many, but when you think about how Baltimore has been struggling with this issue for many decades and generations, to be at the lowest point is something that we should be proud of," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

In January 2022, a deadly fire at a vacant house in the 200 block of South Stricker Street killed three firefighters.

The vacant house in the 200 block of South Stricker Street was the site of a fire on Monday that killed firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo, and injured firefighter John McMaster.

The deaths of the firefighters were later ruled homicides, and the fire was classified as incendiary.

City officials launched several initiatives following the fatal fire, including the Tax Sale Exemption program, an Environmental Design pilot, and made a $15 million investment in Clean Corps to combat the vacant housing crisis.

"I will be the first to say we have much more to do, and we must do it faster," Faith Leach, Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Resources, said.

Some residents feel as though their communities have been neglected, and that the vacant houses bring the property value down substantially.

Statistics show a striking connection between vacant houses, lack of opportunity, and violence plaguing communities.

"All the bad things happen around these vacants because people feel like no one cares," Scott said.

City council members reviewed strategies for the year and committed to continued investment in reducing vacant houses, such as elimination and prevention.