Baltimore leaders introduce legislation to limit ICE's access

New legislation was introduced during Monday's Baltimore City Council session, which would limit how the city works with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Baltimore is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to propose bills in response to immigration enforcement.



The first bill would require city agencies to implement plans to protect public and private spaces by limiting ICE activity, and it would restrict government resources, personnel, and funds from being used in tandem with immigration enforcement.

The second bill calls for Maryland lawmakers to pass and sign into law bills that would ban 287(g) agreements between ICE and local law enforcement agencies, and prohibit federal law enforcement officials from wearing masks while they carry out immigration enforcement operations.

The bills are sponsored by councilmembers Odette Ramos, Paris Gray, and Mark Parker, with support from several other councilmembers.

State leaders pursue banning 287(g) agreements

Last week, the Maryland House and Senate passed their versions of bills that would stop 287(g) agreements, which is a partnership between local law enforcement and ICE.

The House version and the Senate version of the bills will head to the opposite chamber to be approved before going to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's desk for a final signature.

Right now, eight Maryland counties participate in 287(g) agreements, including Allegany, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Washington and St. Mary's counties.

Moore told WJZ he would sign the legislation that comes to his desk.

On Monday, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, and Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was murdered by an undocumented immigrant in 2023, urged the governor to not sign the bills.

"It has been a safeguard for our community, for our citizens, for our families," Patty Morin said. "I think every Marylander should call Gov. Wes Moore and tell him not to sign that order, to veto it, and to allow us to work in this program."

Howard County votes to limit ICE's access

Howard County's council recently passed bills that would limit ICE's access to county agencies and facilities, and would ban private detention centers.

Under the law, guidelines would be created to dictate how county employees will let leaders know about ICE's presence in their communities. The law also declares that contracts that support immigration enforcement are void and unenforceable.

Both laws went into effect immediately.