How police tracked repeat offender charged in arson that killed 3 Baltimore firefighters

A judge called the man accused of setting a fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters in 2022 a danger to the community and ordered him held without bail Monday.

James Barnett, 57, is facing more than 180 years in prison for second-degree arson, second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and involuntary manslaughter charges, and had long been on the radar of police.

A judge called the man accused of setting a fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters in 2022 a danger to the community and ordered him held without bail Monday. Baltimore Police

Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo all died in the fire when they became trapped in the vacant rowhome on Jan. 24, 2022.

Cracking the case

Investigators had Barnett on their radar for years and previously released surveillance images as part of this investigation.

A judge called the man accused of setting a fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters in 2022 a danger to the community and ordered him held without bail Monday. Baltimore Police

They were able to track Barnett through the neighborhood, where he often pushed a shopping cart.

They said another surveillance video, enhanced using what is called MATLAB image processing, showed Barnett using a butane cigarette lighter inside the home, which they believe ignited the blaze.

"The footage depicted Barnett creating several flashes of light inside the first floor of the structure, then departing the structure at 11:31 p.m., approximately eight minutes after entering," charging documents WJZ Investigates obtained stated. "Following Barnett's departure from the structure, additional surveillance footage captured intermittent smoke coming from the rear of 205 S. Stricker Street. At approximately 5:25 a.m., footage from 1409 W. Pratt captured sustained flame coming from inside the rear doorway…. By 5:45 a.m., the footage showed that the flames had grown significantly, engaging both the first and second floors of the structure. No other person was observed…."

The charging documents also revealed that Barnett gave two interviews to the police.

He denied setting the fire but said he previously lived in the vacant home before a neighboring mosque kicked him out.

Held without bail

In court, an assistant state's attorney said Barnett's crime "frankly demonstrates a complete disregard for human life" and detailed Barnett's 13 prior criminal convictions, including several involving vacant home break-ins.

The prosecutor said Barnett had four prior failures to appear in court and cited a case where Barnett took thousands of items from a vacant home that was being remodeled.

He also said Barnett broke into another vacant home and made a hole in a shared wall to access a business. Upon being arrested, the prosecutor said Barnett broke through his flex cuffs and fled from a police transport van.

Judge Michele Lambert said, "The court has great concerns regarding the safety of the public. If released, the defendant would pose a danger to the community."

Barnett only spoke once while appearing on a video feed inside the Wabash District Courthouse. He told the judge, "Yes, ma'am," when I asked if he had seen the charging documents.

Families of fallen firefighters react

Lawyers for the families of the victims — Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Paul Butrim, and firefighter/EMT Kenneth Lacayo — praised the work to solve the case.

"When you're trying to piece things together after a horrendous event and a fire of this magnitude with the unfortunate outcome, it's a very significant undertaking, and it sounds like it took a lot of people to get to where they are, and it wasn't a decision that was made lightly. It sounds like they had to do a lot of due diligence and pull layers back on the onion to get there," said lawyer Kevin Stern.

Lawyer Ken Berman told WJZ, "A lot of state's attorneys would've given up. This state's attorney dug deeper. He used new avenues. He looked at new science and technology to prove the case and did not give up."

However, those lawyers criticized the mayor and the city council for twice trying to dismiss their civil wrongful death lawsuit.

"Unfortunately, all we get is stonewalling and constant pushback on any demands, any requests, any anything," lawyer Daniel

Miller said. "It's just any reason they can come up with to dismiss the claims. They are not taking care of the families. They are not standing behind them. They are fighting them."

The lawyers said the families are frustrated and believe the city is not taking action to protect current firefighters.

"There's been very little done over the past several years to ensure the safety of our heroes," Miller said. "And it's just not ok on so many different levels. So, you ask how the family is dealing with it? Pain. Every day. 24/7. That's how they're dealing with it."

You can read more of their view of the case here.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott issued a statement saying he stands with the families of the fallen firefighters. He called the arrest "an important step toward justice."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott issued a statement saying he stands with the families of the fallen firefighters. He called the arrest "an important step toward justice." Mayor Brandon Scott

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, representatives from the ATF, Baltimore police, and fire unions plan to speak at the memorial site on Tuesday, November 18.

Matthew Coster, the president of the firefighters' union IAFF Local 734, wrote in a statement:

"We appreciate the State's Attorney's Office and city leaders for pursuing justice in the Stricker Street fire that claimed the lives of Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler, and Firefighter/EMT Kenny Lacayo. While today's charges are an important step, they represent only one piece of a much larger problem. Baltimore continues to face a serious arson and vacant-building crisis. The Stricker Street property had burned before — it should never have remained a danger to our members or the public. We owe it to our fallen and their families to make real changes that prevent these tragedies from happening again. That means stronger enforcement, accountability for negligent property owners, and a coordinated effort to address arson city-wide. Local 734 remains committed to working with the City, State's Attorney, and community partners to ensure that no other firefighter's family endures this kind of loss."

The Baltimore Fire Officers' union IAFF Local 964 wrote:

"We are very encouraged by the arrest of a suspect in the horrific murder of three firefighters in the Stricker Street tragedy, almost four years ago. We extend our deepest gratitude to State's Attorney Ivan Bates and his dedicated team. Despite the immense challenges and the tragic nature of the situation, they have persevered tirelessly in their pursuit of justice. Our attention turns to our judicial system. We will be watching closely and keeping our faith that the process will produce a fair, righteous result. These wounds will never heal for the men and women of the Baltimore City Fire Department and beyond. Most particularly for the immediate family and friends of our loved and lost. There exists, however, the possibility for closure at long last. For that small sense of peace, we are very grateful."

Relief in the community

Ronnie, who declined to give his last name, has lived on Stricker Street for decades and will never forget the fire on January 24, 2022.

"I can't describe it. It just broke my heart," he said. "I don't think anybody deserves to die like that. That was a horrible death."

State's Attorney Ivan Bates charged Barnett almost 1,400 days later.

"I hope he gets everything he deserves," Ronnie said. "We lost three firefighters down there."

The vacant home has since been demolished and a memorial garden with trees commemorating the firefighters has been planted in its place. CBS News Baltimore

The vacant home has since been demolished, and a memorial garden with trees commemorating the firefighters has been planted in its place.