Community grieves at viewing for 4-year-old murdered in Baltimore County on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE - Community members and friends came together on Thursday to grieve with a Baltimore County family who lost a 4-year-old to domestic-related gun violence on Christmas Eve.

The viewing for Jacobi, who police said was shot and killed by his father, was held in Windsor Mill. Mark Jones, 30, was charged with the child's murder, as well as shooting a woman and a 1-year-old child.

Promyss Marcelle, Jacobi's mother, told WJZ she and her children were asleep in their Rosedale apartment when Jones, the father, walked in and began arguing.

According to charging documents, the couple's 4-year-old told Jones to leave, so Jones loaded a handgun and opened fire on all three.

Officers found Marcelle and two minors with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where one of the children, identified as Jacobi, died, according to police.

Marcelle wants the public to attend Jacobi's funeral, which will be on Friday, January 10, at the March funeral home in Randallstown.

"I want everyone to come even if I don't know you," Marcelle said. "I just want my son to know how much his mom pushed for him and his mom loved him."

Mark Jones is expected back in court on January 24.

Community walk for victims

On January 2, community members rallied for a crime walk to support the victims of two recent domestic-related murders, including the homicide of 4-year-old Jacobi.

The crime walk, organized by Maryland Delegate Carl Jackson, was on Breslin Court in Rosedale where Jacobi, his mother, and his sibling were shot.

"My baby died right there," Marcelle said. "I would do anything in this world to have my baby back, hug my son."

Baltimore County police and local behavioral specialists offered support and resources to anyone who may need it.

"In the light of what occurred, we're focusing on resources and looking at how we respond to domestic violent incidents," said Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough.

If you or someone you love is a survivor of abuse, help is available at thehotline.org or 1-800-799-7233.