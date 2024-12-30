Baltimore County mom speaks after being injured, 4-year-old killed in domestic violence shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County mother is sharing what happened during a disturbing domestic violence incident on Christmas Eve when she was shot along with her two young children. Her 4-year-old son later died.

Her children's father, 30-year-old Mark Jones, is charged with murder and attempted murder. His court hearing Monday was postponed because he remains hospitalized after shooting himself.

A mother's account of the shooting

Promyss Marcelle recorded a video showing the stitches in her head as she recovered at the hospital.

She had an emotional plea for the public.

"God, thank you for giving me the strength to get on here," Marcelle said. "Lord, please protect all these babies out here. If you're going through a domestic situation and you feel like you can't leave because that's the only person you've got or whatever, please before you're **** end up like mine."

Marcelle's 4-year-old son Jacobi Jones was shot in the head and died at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Her 1-year-old daughter was shot in the shoulder.

Jacobi loved dinosaurs, Marcelle said.

"This is his dinosaur. I just keep it with me," Marcelle said as she held a toy dinosaur from her hospital bed. "Just pray for me please and keep me in your thoughts."

Details on the shooting

According to charging documents, Marcelle was sleeping in her bedroom with the children at her apartment on Breslin Court in Rosedale on Christmas Eve. Around 6 a.m., Mark Jones, who was sleeping in the children's room, walked into her room and started arguing, according to police.

Jacobi, Jones's young child, asked him to leave, charging documents say.

That is when, police wrote in charging documents, "Jones retrieved a backpack from the closet and removed a handgun. Jones then began to load the handgun magazine with bullets. [Their mother and] children were all in the bed. [The mother] then heard a "boom" and felt the back of her shirt get wet, and she fell to the floor. She stated Jones then shot her son and then shot himself."

Marcelle said she ran from the apartment to get help.

"The man I was with on and off for five years did this to me and my kids," Marcelle said.

Marcelle revealed she called police earlier in the day, but they told her there was nothing they could do. She did not elaborate.

Charging documents revealed the 911 caller heard Marcelle screaming, "Please don't do it," followed by several gunshots.

Detectives also interviewed the suspect's mother who said she missed a call from her son, and when she called him back on FaceTime, he was bleeding from the face and told her, "I couldn't take it anymore."

Police found a firearm registered to the suspect at the scene. He may be well enough to appear in court later this week, according to an attorney.

Jones' initial lawyer told Hellgren on Monday his former client was unable to talk as of two days ago.

"I want everyone to come (to the funeral)"

Marcelle started an online fundraiser to pay for funeral expenses that has raised more than $30,000.

Marcelle wants the public to attend Jacobi's funeral, which has been set for January 10 at the March funeral home in Randallstown.

"I want everyone to come even if I don't know you," Marcelle said. "I just want my son to know how much his mom pushed for him and his mom loved him."

Marcelle told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she just wants to make a difference for other women dealing with domestic violence and is thankful she has received so much support from the Baltimore area.

If you or someone you love is a survivor of abuse, help is available at thehotline.org or 1-800-799-7233.