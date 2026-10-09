Baltimore residents surprised by massive fireworks display at M&T Bank Stadium

Some Baltimore residents were startled by a fireworks show at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night. While some people on social media said the display was beautiful, others said they would have appreciated more of a heads up.

Image Engineering, the Baltimore-based company behind the stadium's fireworks displays, confirms to CBS News Baltimore the fireworks were part of its 30th anniversary celebration. The company said it was a private event for employees, clients, partners, family and friends.

"Baltimore has been at the heart of who we are at Image Engineering. Our work takes us around the world, but our roots remain here, in the city where we started, and the place we call home," Image Engineering said in a statement, later going on to say, "We were proud to celebrate this milestone with those who have been part of our journey over the past 30 years."

The company said the Baltimore City Fire Department supervised the show, in accordance with regulations.

"As a company specializing in special effects and pyrotechnics, it was only fitting that we concluded the evening with a laser and fireworks display inside the stadium," the statement said.

Comments on various social media videos show people debating the possible reasons for the fireworks, with some guessing it was rehearsal for an upcoming concert, and others joking it was in celebration of the Yankees being eliminated from the MLB playoffs.

Image Engineering designs fireworks displays for several NFL teams, as well as concerts and other live events. The company is headquartered in Curtis Bay.