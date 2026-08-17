Chris Brown and Usher to perform at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in October

R&B singers Chris Brown and Usher are set to perform at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in October, the facility announced on Monday.

The announcement came after the stadium -- home of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens -- recently wrapped up a years-long renovation project. The Ravens played their first preseason game in the revamped stadium on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Brown and Usher will team up to bring "The R&B Tour" to M&T Bank Stadium October 17. The tour kicked off in June and runs through December 2026.

The news also comes after the K-pop sensation group BTS and country artist Morgan Wallen each performed two sold out shows at M&T Bank Stadium.

Next month, the venue is set to host international rugby and soccer matches as well.

New pre-game spaces among the renovations

One of the stadium's major renovations involved the North Plaza complex, which includes something called the Bud Light Talon. It is a place where tailgating takes place just steps away from the field, along with Frank's RedHot Backstage, an indoor bar.

"[It's] really going to be the place to be pre-game," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs said last week.

Ravens leaders also reimagined the Flock Yard, turning it into 20 lofts for personal parties. Above it, there's a rooftop deck and lounge space.

"This entire plaza, on nongame day, has availability for us to host events, watch parties," Downs added. "We can rent these spaces."

Along the upper level, fans can also enjoy what's called "The Perch," an expanded area that overlooks the city.