A behind-the-scenes look at the Baltimore-based company energizing NFL stadiums across the country

A behind-the-scenes look at the Baltimore-based company energizing NFL stadiums across the country

A behind-the-scenes look at the Baltimore-based company energizing NFL stadiums across the country

BALTIMORE -- From a warehouse in Curtis Bay to the bright lights of the NFL, Image Engineering energizes crowds in stadiums across the country.

Behind the scenes at M&T Bank Stadium days before the Ravens take the field, Baltimore-based Image Engineering is preparing the fireworks and pregame entertainment show for the home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Ravens gameday experience is like none other in the NFL from the fireworks to the graveyard-inspired archway, fans feel the excitement as the team takes the field.

The company designs the pregame and fireworks displays for 18 NFL teams, as well as concerts and other live events.

On Thursday, as the field was getting painted and final preparations were underway at The Bank, WJZ got a behind-the-scenes look at the set-up for this week's pregame festivities.

The hometown team from Image Engineering is typically working in the rafters of the stadium making the magic of an NFL atmosphere come to life. While fans may never see them, their work is unforgettable.

"When we're in the stadium, we're working everything that we do is geared to get to getting a win," Joe Suehle, president of Image Engineering, said.

The company's headquarters in Curtis Bay is like every other massive building that lines Perryman Court. Inside, though, teams are designing large-scale productions for dozens of sports teams, including their Ravens.

Suehle, a Baltimore native, says he takes being a part of the game day experience very seriously, hoping his displays hype up the crowd and intimidate the opponent.

"Having home field advantage is really a big deal, so it's really special for us to be able to provide that excitement, provide the fireworks," Suehle said. "When they see the Ravens come out from a graveyard with the smoke and the ominous music, we really want to get in the heads of the opponent and get the fans in the game so that we can really bring a victory to M&T Bank Stadium."

Being a part of the gameday experience means constantly evolving. Image Engineering started with the team by creating a laser light show in the late 1990s to open the stadium. Now, they've worked with the team for 20 years.

For the home opener, Image Engineering says it's bringing back something it hasn't done in five years, and they hope the fans are surprised.

Teams from the company work in stadiums from coast to coast on various games and concerts, but they say there's something special about staying right here in Baltimore.

"I'm Baltimore born and bred. This is so special for us to be able to do this for our home team, you feel a lot more than just making sure that your work is coming off properly," Suehle added.

On any given game day, there's more than one hometown team gearing up for kickoff and getting ready to give you a show.

Kickoff for Sunday's home opener against the Raiders is slated for 1 p.m.