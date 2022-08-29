Firefighters line up to see stepdaughter of fallen Baltimore lieutenant off to school

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of firefighters lined up Monday morning to send Mila, the stepdaughter of fallen Baltimore firefighter Lt. Kelsey Sadler, off to her first day of school.

Fire union Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 posted a video of Mila high-fiving the row of first responders outside of Trinity Christian School. She was holding a bouquet of roses.

Sadler was one of three firefighters who died of injuries suffered in a partial building collapse January in West Baltimore.

This morning was the first day of school for Kelsey Sadler’s stepdaughter, Mila. Kelsey was killed in the line of duty in January. Members stepped up to ensure that Mila received a welcomed start to the school year from her extended fire department family. #BCFDFallenHeroes pic.twitter.com/Ma1Gz9xj30 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 29, 2022

The firefighters' deaths were ruled homicides by Baltimore police after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives labeled the fire as "incendiary."

In April, Trinity Christian School announced the Lt. Kelsey Sadler Memorial Scholarship to benefit children of first responders.