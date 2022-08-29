Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters line up to see stepdaughter of fallen Baltimore lieutenant off to school

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of firefighters lined up Monday morning to send Mila, the stepdaughter of fallen Baltimore firefighter Lt. Kelsey Sadler, off to her first day of school. 

Fire union Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 posted a video of Mila high-fiving the row of first responders outside of Trinity Christian School. She was holding a bouquet of roses. 

Sadler was one of three firefighters who died of injuries suffered in a partial building collapse January in West Baltimore.

The firefighters' deaths were ruled homicides by Baltimore police after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives labeled the fire as "incendiary."  

In April, Trinity Christian School announced the Lt. Kelsey Sadler Memorial Scholarship to benefit children of first responders. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 11:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.