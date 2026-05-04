Baltimore man shot after release from prison says city's anti-violence programs changed his life

Baltimore recorded four homicides last month, the lowest number since modern tracking began.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott credited the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which directly targets those most at risk.

He announced more than $1 million in new federal funding, flanked by several members of Congress, on Monday in Northwest Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood.

Baltimore recorded four homicides last month, the lowest number since modern tracking began. CBS News Baltimore

Changing lives

Ella McDaniels was beaming with pride after the grandson she raised shared a podium with the mayor and members of Congress to tell his turnaround story.

"I was just without words. He has turned his life 365 degrees around. I've been with him in and out of jail. I was there, and I am so proud. He just makes my heart so proud," McDaniels told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Ella McDaniels was beaming with pride after the grandson she raised shared a podium with the mayor and members of Congress to tell his turnaround story. CBS News Baltimore

Her grandson, Carter, who declined to give his last name, said he spent four years in prison, was released, and then shot.

"I ended up getting shot randomly, not at all connected to my life before I went to prison, but because of my reputation and really my ego, I refused to be a victim. I didn't let it go. I slipped into old behaviors," Carter said.

Her grandson, Carter, who declined to give his last name, said he spent four years in prison, was released and then shot. CBS News Baltimore

He has several young daughters.

Their mother, Rosario Gonzalez, recalled, "When he got shot, the mayor sent a letter to the house basically giving different types of options for him, and he reached back out. This is why he's here today."

Carter was a prime candidate for the Group Violence Reduction Strategy or GVRS, receiving a life coach and job training.

Carter now works for the Downtown Partnership.

Mayor Scott explained how the process works.

"Folks get a letter directly from me, and it essentially says I know who you are. I know what you do. Step away from the life, and we will help you with housing, jobs, employment, whatever," the mayor said. "If you don't—if you tell us to kick rocks—then you'll hear from the commissioner and his folks."

New funding

City and federal leaders credited the strategy with historic drops in homicides and non-fatal shootings.

As of Monday morning, Baltimore recorded 33 homicides, a drop from 39 at this time last year.

The city saw 91 non-fatal shootings, down from 102 this time last year.

Lawmakers posed with a ceremonial check for almost $1.2 million in federal funding, which they said is necessary to continue the work.

"This is a very important milestone. Of course, the key is to sustain it," said Senator Chris Van Hollen. "The key is to keep at it, which is why I'm very pleased that we were able to secure federal funds."

City and federal leaders credited the strategy with historic drops in homicides and non-fatal shootings. CBS News Baltimore

U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume said, "What we have seen is year after year after year of reductions in all of those major categories."

On the record-low April homicides, Mfume told WJZ, "Four homicides in the month of April is unbelievable. It's far too many, but it's still unbelievable. So, the money that we bring today is just a small amount of what we have been bringing over and over again."

There have been issues, including an inspector general investigation into SideStep, a now-shuttered youth program, that revealed some contractors billed the city for services they did not provide.

The head of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) noted at a hearing last week that the city has beefed up fraud prevention and is working to get back money as part of the investigation.

It comes as GVRS programs are poised to expand citywide from six to all nine policing districts in Baltimore.

That is welcome news to Ella McDaniels.

"He's got a second chance on life. He's got himself together," she said of her grandson.

The mayor's office said 95% of people who participate in GVRS are not victimized again.

Almost 400 people have been provided with assistance to get their lives on the right track through GVRS since the programs began in 2022.