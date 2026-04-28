Tension at Baltimore oversight hearing over troubled program at center of Inspector General's fraud investigation

An oversight hearing into possible fraud in a pilot program overseen by the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) turned contentious at times on Tuesday at Baltimore City Hall.

The focus of the hearing was the now-defunct SideStep program, designed to help low-level juvenile offenders.

The inspector general found a lack of tracking of participants' progress and fraudulent overbilling by several contractors, among other missteps.

During that probe, city lawyers limited the inspector general's access to documents, leading to a bitter court battle over transparency and the inspector general's independence.

An oversight hearing into possible fraud in a pilot program overseen by the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) turned contentious at times on Tuesday at Baltimore City Hall. CBS News Baltimore

Civil but contentious

Public Safety Chair, Councilman Mark Conway, made clear he does not want the city to repeat mistakes as it works to get juvenile offenders on the right track.

"The picture revealed by the OIG's report and the evaluator that MONSE commissioned is deeply concerning," Conway said in his opening remarks about SideStep.

He warned MONSE director Stefanie Mavronis, "We end up doing our young people a disservice if we don't actually help them properly when we do get them in our hands. Is that clear?"

There was tension in the city council chamber, with some council members grilling Mavronis and others asking repeated questions of Inspector General Isabel Cumming.

In January, Cumming expressed outrage after she said the law department under Mayor Brandon Scott cut off her typical access to records, blacking out document after document.

She is still fighting for transparency in court.

Cumming faced questions herself at the oversight hearing over how she chooses which investigations to pursue.

"I neither confirm nor deny that we have an investigation because if we don't treat every complaint like that, our office can be used as a weapon," the inspector general said.

There was tension in the city council chamber, with some council members grilling Mavronis and others asking repeated questions of Inspector General Isabel Cumming. CBS News Baltimore

MONSE director questioned

Mavronis told council members the SideStep program "received outsized attention."

She stressed SideStep, which operated from 2022 to 2024, is no longer in operation.

Mavronis told council members the SideStep program "received outsized attention." CBS News Baltimore

MONSE is working on a new program that will take its place, which will likely see involvement with the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

Mavronis pledged better oversight, both of finances and effectiveness.

"With the amount of scrutiny this program has received, with the amount of times SideStep is thrown around like it's a dirty word, maintaining that brand would have had an operational impact on our ability to be effective in this work moving forward," the MONSE director said.

Victim impact

Some citizens urged Baltimore council members to work together and told them MONSE's programs have the potential to save lives.

That included Destiny Wooten, who was shot last year while she was seven and a half months pregnant. Her brother died in the same Northeast Baltimore incident.

"I'm standing here today in a place I never imagined I would be, but in the same breath, I'm here to express my full support and gratitude of everything that MONSE has done," Wooten said.

Her baby was born healthy and joined her in the council chamber.

"The weight I've been carrying hasn't disappeared, but it has lifted in ways I didn't think possible. They supported everything for me my family," Wooten said.

She called MONSE's assistance a lifeline.

"With MONSE by my side, even though that tunnel feels long, I can see the road ahead," Wooten said.

Destiny Wooten was shot last year while she was seven and a half months pregnant. Her brother died in the same Northeast Baltimore incident. CBS News Baltimore

Conway stressed he simply wanted effective anti-violence programs and said there will be future oversight hearings.