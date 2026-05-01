Baltimore sees fewest monthly homicides since 1970

Baltimore saw its fewest monthly homicides since at least 1970, with four cases reported in April.

It comes as the city continues to record considerable declines in violent crime, experiencing its safest period in more than 50 years.

As of May 1, the city recorded 33 homicides and 89 non-fatal shootings so far this year, compared to 37 homicides and 101 non-fatal shootings at this time last year. This represents a 10.8% decrease in homicides and a 11.9% drop in non-fatal shootings.

The mayor has attributed much of the city's crime progress to the Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS), a partnership between police, the mayor's office and prosecutors.

"This is historic and hard-fought progress—-but our work is not done," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Any life lost to violence in our city is one too many."

As of April 30, the GRSV strategy has led to over 640 arrests and connected more than 376 people with resources since it was first launched in 2022. The city has expanded the program to several more neighborhoods since then, including in South Baltimore in July 2025.

"This record low is an achievement that belongs to every engaged Baltimorean who shows up for their community," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "It is a sign of what is possible when we work together with purpose. But it is not the finish line."

As of April 25, Baltimore police have seized more than 626 firearms this year, including 64 ghost guns, and made nearly 407 gun arrests, according to data from the mayor's office.

Some non-violent crimes are also down, data shows. Carjackings are down 38%, burglaries are down 17%, auto thefts are down 11% and robberies are down 16% compared to last year.