Reserving shoveled parking spaces on Baltimore streets not tolerated, mayor says

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says reserving shoveled parking spaces across the city won't be tolerated.

On Hanover Street in Federal Hill, residents are using cones, chairs, and even boxes to reserve the parking spaces they cleared of snow.

"If you put a lawn chair out there, and I see it, it's going away," Scott said. "But if you're doing that, take the next step. If you have an elderly neighbor, dig their spot out too. Don't just dig yours out."

Sunday's winter storm dumped up to eight inches of snow in Baltimore City, leaving many cars trapped in parking spaces, and drivers shoveling them out.

Baltimore City

Federal Hill residents say they spent hours digging out their parking space, and they're not going to give it up without a fight.

"My theory is, you're out here four or five hours, who knows how long, you shovel it, you put something there, that's your spot," said Federal Hill resident Joe Stebbings.

It's not legal, but residents are still trying to reserve their spots.

"It would be nice to know that the spot is there, but I feel like we've all kind of have to do our part and obey the law," said Andrew Adair, who spent hours Tuesday morning clearing out his parking space.

Snowplows blocking parking spots: "We can't avoid that"

Baltimore City opened parking garages for residents to park for free during the storm, which helps snowplow drivers, including Lisa Bess.

Bess said blocking in parking spots is inevitable.

"We can't avoid that," Bess said. "Because if we're plowing the snow, it's got to go over. So the residents have to shovel themselves out. That's a situation that is unavoidable."

When push comes to shove, residents feel like they are left with no other choice than to reserve the spots they worked hard to dig out.

"Some people might have an emergency, have to pick up a kid or something like that and come back," Stebbings said. "Don't make them walk in this stuff. I don't believe in it, it's wrong."

The free parking in Baltimore City lots ends at p .m. on Tuesday, but still, parking is limited in the city.

WJZ asked Baltimore's Department of Transportation what responsibilities fall on the city versus the residents in situations like this one, but they have yet to reply.