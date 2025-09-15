Jury deliberates fate of man accused of killing bystander in Baltimore's Federal Hill

The jury is deliberating the fate of one of the men accused of killing 19-year-old Cameran Holt, who was a bystander during a shootout in 2024 in Baltimore's Federal Hill.

State and the defense rested their cases in the trial for Alexis Cancel-Soto, who is facing first-degree murder charges. Daeshaun Clark and Devontaye Richardson were also charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Holt, from Anne Arundel County, was shot by a stray bullet on October 27, 2024. She died two weeks later.

"It's been brutal to constantly hear it over and over again. I haven't really been sleeping," said Roxanne Spath, Cameran Holt's mother."

Attorneys wrap up closing arguments

Prosecutors said Cancel-Soto and other suspects intended to shoot a man but ended up killing Holt in a reckless sequence of events.

Meanwhile, the defense argues that Cancel-Soto acted out of self-defense.

The prosecutor says that the man and another suspect in this case, Devontaye Richardson, got into an argument that night. It led to the Cancel-Soto, Richardson, and Clark shooting at the man driving away, the prosecution said.

The state added that Cancel-Soto ran toward danger and admitted to illegally carrying a gun.

However, the defense argues the man who was shot was the aggressor, and threatened the group that Cancel Soto came to visit that night, and allegedly fired shots at them multiple times.

The attorney told jurors that Cancel-Soto tried to protect others but also appeared to be scared that night. He added that Cancel-Soto didn't intend to kill anyone that night, and that it was his first time firing a gun at a person.

The state said that after police arrested Cancel-Soto, he admitted to getting rid of the gun he used in the shooting. Despite all of the evidence, it's still unclear who actually shot Holt because guns weren't recovered.

The defense suggests shots from Richardson's gun could've killed Holt, given his position to her vehicle.

Holt's mother seeks peace

Roxanne Spath sat in court every day for the trial of the man charged with killing her daughter.

Spath said she is still looking for peace.

"A new life without my daughter, just no more drama," Spath said.

Video shows the shooting

Last week, prosecutors played surveillance footage showing the moments leading up to the October 2024 shooting.

Det. Mohamed said police obtained video from a neighbor's Ring camera, a parking lot on West Hamburg Street, a 7-Eleven on the street, as well as a Baltimore CitiWatch camera.

The detective said footage from the early morning of October 27 shows another suspect in the case, Richardson, arguing with a man driving a purple Dodge Challenger in a parking lot on West Hamburg Street.

The video shows multiple people with guns in their hands before they walked away.

Det. Mohamed said Holt drove out of the parking lot and parked on West Hamburg Street. It appeared that a Nissan Maxima with people involved in the shooting was also parked on the street.

The detective said he spotted someone with a gun in the video who assumes "position." When the driver of the purple Challenger drives out of the parking lot, the shooting occurs. Holt is struck by gunfire while in a different car.

Cancel-Soto's interview with the police

Prosecutors played a video where detectives interviewed Cancel-Soto following his arrest. Det. Mohamed said police arrested Cancel-Soto in November 2024.

Cancel-Soto said he arrived at the parking lot in Federal Hill to meet with friends around 2 a.m. He said the group was smoking and drinking. Cancel-Soto said there was an argument over parked cars.

Cancel-Soto said one man showed his gun, and then other people in the group drew their guns. Cancel-Soto admits to shooting at a car that drove off.

Cancel-Soto also told detectives that Holt was a good friend to the group of people she met up with that night. He also said she was possibly hit by a bullet someone in the group fired.