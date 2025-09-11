Video played in court shows what led to murder of 19-year-old in Baltimore's Federal Hill

Video shown in court of shooting death of 19-year-old bystander in Baltimore

Surveillance video was shown in court on Thursday, providing a glimpse of what led to a shootout in October 2024 in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood, and ultimately the death of 19-year-old bystander Cameran Holt.

Holt was hit by a stray bullet on West Hamburg Street.. She died two weeks later.

Prosecutors played several pieces of surveillance videos during the trial of Alexis Cancel-Soto. He's one of three men charged in connection with Holt's death.

Daeshaun Clark and Devontaye Richardson were also charged with first-degree murder.

Baltimore Police detective testified

The lead Baltimore Police detective on the case testified inside City Circuit Court on Thursday morning. Detective Ceasar Mohamed said he arrived on the scene about an hour after police officers arrived.

He said he noticed nearly 40 pieces of ballistic evidence in the area. Police found a cartridge casing, a projectile, and shell casings.

Det. Mohamed said Holt was already at Shock Trauma. Not long after, officers learned of a walk-in gunshot victim at Johns Hopkins.

Video shows the shooting

Prosecutors played surveillance footage showing the moments leading up to the October 2024 shooting.

Det. Mohamed said police obtained video from a neighbor's Ring camera, a parking lot on West Hamburg Street, a 7-Eleven on the street, as well as a Baltimore CitiWatch camera.

The detective said footage from the early morning of October 27 shows another suspect in the case, Devontaye Richardson, arguing with a man driving a purple Dodge Challenger in a parking lot on West Hamburg Street.

The video shows multiple people with guns in their hands, then they walk away.

Det. Mohamed said Holt drives out of the parking lot and parks on West Hamburg Street. It appears a Nissan Maxima with people involved in the shooting was also parked on the street.

The detective said he spotted someone with a gun in the video who assumes "position." When the driver of the purple Challenger drives out of the parking lot, the shooting occurs. Holt is struck by gunfire while in a car.

Cancel-Soto's interview with the police

Prosecutors played a video where detectives interviewed Cancel-Soto following his arrest. Det. Mohamed said police arrested Cancel-Soto in November 2024.

Cancel-Soto said he arrived at the parking lot in Federal Hill to meet with friends around 2 a.m. He said the group was smoking and drinking. Cancel-Soto said there was an argument over parked cars.

Cancel-Soto said one man showed his gun, and then other people in the group drew their guns. Cancel-Soto admits to shooting at a car that drove off.

Cancel-Soto also told detectives that Holt was a good friend to the group of people she met up with that night. He also said she was possibly hit by a bullet someone in the group fired.