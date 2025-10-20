A Baltimore family's love and a team of doctors lead to lifesaving transplant for young boy

A Baltimore mother credits a quick-thinking pediatrician and a perfect sibling match at Johns Hopkins for saving her 5-year-old son after a rare bone marrow disorder stopped his body from producing healthy blood.

Lynette and Michael Washington said their son Seth began running nightly fevers and complaining of joint pain. Their family pediatrician, Dr. Alicia Cooper Morgan, urged them to go straight to the emergency room the next morning after reviewing his lab results.

"I asked her why and she told me it looks like he has leukemia," Lynette said.

At Johns Hopkins, pediatric oncologist Dr. Challice Bonifant ruled out leukemia and diagnosed myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) — a rare disorder in children that can become life-threatening without immediate treatment.

"The only treatment that will cure the disease is a stem cell transplant," Bonifant said.

No suitable donor appeared in the national registry. Testing showed Seth's parents were partial matches, one sibling was too young, and another was not compatible. Then, in a remarkable twist, a match was found within the family.

"For Seth, his sister Leilah was a perfect donor," Bonifant said. "We were able to go straight to the transplant once we knew what we were facing for him."

Seth underwent chemotherapy to prepare for the transplant. Lynette recalled that losing his hair was especially difficult for her son — at one point, he asked for a hat before a teacher's hospital visit.

After the transplant, Bonifant said Seth's blood became entirely derived from his sister's donated cells.

"If you checked whether this blood came from a boy or a girl, it would say this blood is from a girl," she said.

Bonifant said stories like Seth's remind her why she chose pediatric oncology.

"People assume it is always sad," she said. "Seth had a life-threatening diagnosis, and I had the training and resources to help solve that for him."

The Washingtons credit both Dr. Morgan, for spotting what others might have missed, and Dr. Bonifant for her care. They also praised Leilah for her courage.

"Many people say you have multiple kids, but having multiple kids has been a blessing," Michael said. "What if she was not a match?"

Now 8 years old, Seth is back to everyday life. The Washingtons said their son is thriving and no longer needs treatment.