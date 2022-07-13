Man dies after being shot multiple times in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Baltimore, authorities said.

About 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, where they found the victim shot, Baltimore Police said.

The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, but he did not survive, police said.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-21 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.