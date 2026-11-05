Baltimore County voters back changes to how inspector general is appointed

Baltimore County is one step closer to getting a new inspector general after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to change the county's charter, paving the way for an independent appointment process for the county's top watchdog.

The new independent appointment board will consist of seven members. One will be appointed by the county executive, another will be chosen by the county council, and the remaining five will be selected by the chair of the Ethics Commission.

All seven members must have a background in accounting, fraud investigation, law or academia.

"The public looks at the inspector general as their eyes on the elected bodies," Councilman Mike Ertel told WJZ.

The question, one of 13 on the county's ballot, was introduced following a confusing and ultimately unsuccessful effort to appoint an inspector general in 2025.

More than 70% of voters approved the measure.

"It is so important that we take the politics out of the process," County Executive-Elect Julian Jones said.

Failed appointment process in 2025

The Baltimore County Inspector General's Office has been vacant since the end of 2025, after former Inspector General Kelly Madigan resigned and took the same position in Howard County.

Madigan's term ended in early 2025, but she remained in the position during the appointment process. In August 2025, the County Council failed to confirm a successor.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier had nominated Khadija Walker to replace Madigan, who founded the office six years ago.

Under Baltimore County's current charter, the county executive has the authority to appoint the inspector general, but the appointment must be confirmed by the County Council.

The council voted 5-2 against Walker.

"I will continue to speak out when fairness and transparency are cast aside for mob rule," Jones said during the August 2025 vote.

Reflecting on the process, Ertel called it dramatic, while Jones described it as shameful.

"We had more emails and phone calls and people stopping me in the grocery store on that issue than any other one that I've dealt with since I've been on the council," Ertel said.

The failed vote sparked the idea for an independent selection process, which was ultimately put before voters Tuesday.

"We ended up not having the inspector general for the most part of this year, which is sort of shameful because that's what the citizens want," Jones said.

Following Madigan's resignation, the council held off on appointing another watchdog so voters could decide how the position should be filled moving forward.

Now, Jones says he hopes the panel will conduct a broad search for the best candidate.

"It's my intention to make sure that that person, whoever they select, is successful, and make sure they have the tools necessary to do their job," Jones added.

The process to select the independent appointment board will begin once the new council and county executive take office. Officials hope to have a new inspector general in place by mid-2027.