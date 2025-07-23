Baltimore County teachers will get a 5% average pay increase under new agreement

Baltimore County teachers will get a 5% average pay raise under a new agreement, according to an announcement by Baltimore County Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers.

A salary step and compression will be delayed until January 1, 2026, in alignment with agreements previously reached with the other BCPS unions, Rogers said.

The update comes after the Teacher's Association of Baltimore County (TABCO) announced last week that it had reached a tentative pay agreement with Baltimore County Public Schools.

The new compensation agreement will take effect on September 20, 2025, and must now be ratified by TABCO members.

Rogers said that BCPS originally planned to use strategic cuts along with state funding to fund the compensation packages, but the county had to change course.

Funding uncertainty posed challenges to compensation agreement, BCPS said.

"As shared throughout the budget process in 2023 and 2024, BCPS was slated to see a significant increase in Blueprint dollars from the state for fiscal years 2026 and 2027," Rogers said in part. "Those additional Blueprint funds, strategic reductions in staffing and materials, and anticipated local and federal funding were to be used to fund our compensation packages. However, it became increasingly clear that uncertainty at the federal, state and local levels meant that we would need to approach the budget differently."

Some of that uncertainty includes Maryland's $1 billion combined structural and cash deficit in the current fiscal year, which is slated to grow to $2.6 billion in FY26 and FY27.

What are the terms of the pay agreement?

Under the agreement, each employee will receive a cost of living adjustment (COLA).

All employees will receive their applicable step increase and any remaining COLA's effective January 1, 2026.

Adjustments to school calendar

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving 2025 will be split into a half-day of remote professional development and a half-day of "mental health" time. This is subject to board revision of the school calendar, BCPS said.

One existing professional development day will be converted into a remote professional development day.