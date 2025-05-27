Baltimore County teachers plan rallies over unmet pay raise agreements

Baltimore County teachers are planning three rallies Wednesday to protest the school district and county leaders over unmet pay raise agreements.

One of the rallies is set to take place near Carver Center.

The teachers' union says the county is backing out of a deal that promised raises. Under the agreement, teachers were supposed to receive a 5% raise in year two. Now, they may only get 1.5%.

The original three-year agreement called for an 11% increase in pay. But the Baltimore County executive approved a final budget that only provides for 3% in funding.

The school district had sought millions more to fulfill the agreement.

Now that the budget is finalized, the school district is trying to find alternative funding and may need to reopen negotiations with the union.

Last week, Baltimore County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said the district encountered an unexpected level of financial uncertainty due to tight resources.

In an email, Rogers outlined plans for cost saving measures, which included eliminating some supervisory positions in the central office, extending a hiring freeze for non-school building roles, cutting $14 million from supplies and materials, and reducing division and department budgets.

The county council will continue reviewing the proposed budget, with a final decision is expected by the end of May.