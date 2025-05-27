Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County teachers plan rallies over unmet pay raise agreements

By
Christian Olaniran
Digital Producer, CBS Baltimore
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.
Read Full Bio
Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Baltimore County teachers are planning three rallies Wednesday to protest the school district and county leaders over unmet pay raise agreements.

One of the rallies is set to take place near Carver Center.

The teachers' union says the county is backing out of a deal that promised raises. Under the agreement, teachers were supposed to receive a 5% raise in year two. Now, they may only get 1.5%.

The original three-year agreement called for an 11% increase in pay. But the Baltimore County executive approved a final budget that only provides for 3% in funding.

The school district had sought millions more to fulfill the agreement.

Now that the budget is finalized, the school district is trying to find alternative funding and may need to reopen negotiations with the union.

Last week, Baltimore County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said the district encountered an unexpected level of financial uncertainty due to tight resources.

In an email, Rogers outlined plans for cost saving measures, which included eliminating some supervisory positions in the central office, extending a hiring freeze for non-school building roles, cutting $14 million from supplies and materials, and reducing division and department budgets.

The county council will continue reviewing the proposed budget, with a final decision is expected by the end of May.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.