Baltimore County teachers to rally again Tuesday over promised pay raises

The Teachers Association of Baltimore County (TABCO) is set to rally again Tuesday evening, continuing to push Baltimore County Public Schools to adhere to the terms of a previously approved three-year pay raise agreement.

TABCO calls for promised pay raises

In April, Baltimore County Public Schools teachers began re-negotiating a three-year pay raise that had been previously approved.

Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) had initially committed to a 5% raise for educators as part of a three-year compensation package. However, after the district received less funding than requested from County Executive Kathy Klausmeier's budget, the offer was reduced to 1.5%.

On May 28, TABCO protested at three major intersections, including Liberty and Milford Mill roads.

There, educators voiced their frustrations over what they are calling a broken promise.

"Everybody's frustrated, teachers are angry," Cindy Sexton, president of TABCO, said. "I go through the county, and you can see some schools are holding up signs outside.

You know they want the agreed-upon money that we were guaranteed. Other counties around us are doing a better job and making better offers."

After further negotiations, BCPS announced a revised compensation timeline.

Under a revised agreement with four of the five unions representing district employees, teachers would still receive the full 5% raise, but not until Jan. 1, 2026. The original raise was set to take effect July 1, 2025.

While closer to the initial agreement, the teachers' union says the existing proposal falls short of the compensation that was previously agreed on.

TABCO has not accepted the new deal. The union is expected to vote on whether to declare an impasse — a formal process that could lead to third-party arbitration to resolve the issue.

But as of last week, Sexton said TABCO members were still too angry to take that step forward.

"Our members are definitely not in the position to do that," Sexton said. "They are still very angry. They still want to keep showing up every day in these walk-ins, walk-outs, and work-to-rule actions."

Tuesday's rally is set to take place at 5:30 p.m.