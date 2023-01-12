Baltimore County proposals address affordable housing

TOWSON -- In an effort to build up more affordable housing, Baltimore County leaders announced a number of proposals Thursday. Advocates say it's a step in the right direction.

When it comes to affordable housing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski knows there just aren't enough options in his county.

Describing some families' struggles in owning a home, he said: "They're working full-time and they're raising their families here, have had to put that American dream on hold because they simply cannot afford a home right now."

Olszewski and other leaders are trying to fix that, unveiling four proposals that will be brought up to Baltimore County Council.

The first looks to establish a Housing Opportunities Fund to support development, initially funded with $16 million in ARPA funds.

The other proposals look to update and modernize guidelines and laws, like updating construction guidelines to allow for 16-foot townhomes.

Olszewski said this would open the door to more affordability for these homes.

The proposals also look to create a definition for vacant, blighted properties and a way to identify them.

Also, it would allow for families to have more people live in accessory dwelling units, or apartments connected to their properties.

The hope is all these plans create more options for people across the board, across the county.

"If you are a veteran, if you are a young person aging out of foster care, if you're a working family moving here, if you're a senior downsizing for the rest of your life -- you want to have choice," said Terry Hickey, director of the Baltimore County Department of Housing and Community Development.

While everyone at the announcement agreed a lot more work needs to be done to bring more affordable housing to the county, advocates agree these policies provide a good stepping stone.

"Too many residents and young families are caught in the cycle of endless renting, without any hope for ownership in the future or moving to a better school area," said Claudia Wilson Randall, Executive Director of Community Development Network of Maryland.

These proposals will be introduced at Baltimore County Council at their next meeting on Tuesday.